A number of road and expressway connectivity projects are currently underway across Delhi-NCR. In a significant relief for commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram, the 2.5-km-long tunnel constructed on the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway is set to open on 29 May. Initially, it will operate on a trial basis, with fixed timings allowing regulated traffic access.

This tunnel links Dwarka to the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. Notably, the Dwarka Expressway stretches from the Kherki Daula toll plaza to Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur. While portions of the Gurugram section were partially inaugurated last year, the Delhi segment, including the tunnel, has now been completed. The Rs 9,000-crore project covers 18.9 km in Gurugram and 10.1 km in Delhi, featuring 23 km of elevated roads and a 4-km tunnel connecting Shiv Murti to IGI Airport.

Trial Timings:

The tunnel will be open daily from 12 pm to 3 pm for now.

This limited-time opening is to help manage busy afternoon traffic and test how well the tunnel works.

Vehicles are not allowed during the trial:

Two-wheelers

Three-wheelers

Water and gas tankers

Tractors with trolleys

Slow-moving vehicles

These are not allowed during the trial phase.