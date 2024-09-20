Twitter
BIG relief for Delhi-NCR commuters as new highway might reduce travel time...

The traffic congestion on the Delhi-Noida route has led to higher carbon emissions, posing a serious threat to the environment.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 07:00 AM IST

BIG relief for Delhi-NCR commuters as new highway might reduce travel time...
Representative Image (Photo credit: PTI)
In a bid to ease traffic on the Noida and Greater Noida expressway in Uttar Pradesh, an alternative expressway is being planned from Okhla Barrage to Yamuna Expressway via the Hindon-Yamuna Doab. It will be either a 6-lane elevated or 8-lane ground-level expressway, aimed at improving the traffic congestion on the route, News 18 reported. 

According to the report, the Noida authority has sent a proposal to the Public Works Department (PWD) of Uttar Pradesh government to declare the route as national highway to speeden up the process. Once the route is declared as a national highway, futher procedures will be carried out to implement the project on ground. 

Traffic congestion on the Delhi-Noida route 

Commuters face heacy traffic while commuting from Delhi to Noida, especially during the office hours. The increased traffic congestion has led to higher carbon emissions, posing a threat to the environment. 

During the monsoon season or heavy rainfall, the traffic on the route sees a massive blockage as commuters tend to avoid the other routes with heavy waterlogging. 

Moreover, the alternative route will come as a big relief for the commuters as it will reduce the travel time. It is also being seen as a development drive which will bolster the social and economic development in the region.

 

