BIG boost for Delhi-NCR, as PM Modi inaugurates 2 highway projects to decongest capital

The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs. 5,360 crore. The section will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, the DMRC Blue Line and Orange Line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster bus depot.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 02:28 PM IST

BIG boost for Delhi-NCR, as PM Modi inaugurates 2 highway projects to decongest capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two key highway projects in Delhi that cost a combined Rs 11,000 crore. The central government's efforts to relieve traffic in the city and expedite travel in the National city Region include the Delhi segment of the Dwarka Expressway and a portion of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II).

PM Modi also conducted a massive roadshow in the Delhi's Rohini area and visited the two projects before officially inaugurating the much-awaited highways.

"These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in an official statement.

Two key highway projects in Delhi

The projects--the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)--have been developed under the Government's comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, with the objective of greatly improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas. These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility.

Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway

The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs. 5,360 crore. The section will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, the DMRC Blue Line and Orange Line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster bus depot. This section comprises:

Package I: 5.9 km from the Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21.
Package II: 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana Border, providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II.

The 19 km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was earlier inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March 2024.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of Rs. around 5,580 crores. It will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the NCR. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Also READ: Good News for UP commuters, THIS 700 km-long expressway to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh

