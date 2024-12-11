In view of the ongoing Bauma Conexpo India 2024, the Noida traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for citizens highlighting the route diversions, alternate routes, and more.

The Bauma Conexpo India 2024 is being held from December 10 to 14 at the Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Given the prospect of high VVIP movement, temporary traffic diversions have been implemented on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and other routes for the citizens' convenience and smooth traffic flow.

According to the traffic advisory issued by the Noida traffic police, traffic from Chilla Red Light towards Greater Noida will be diverted from Sector 14A Flyover to Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk.

Traffic from DND towards Greater Noida will be diverted to Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 16, and will operate via the MP-01 and DSC routes. Traffic from Kalindi Border will be diverted from Mahamaya Flyover to Sector 37.

Similarly, traffic from Sector 37 towards Greater Noida will be diverted from Sector 44 Golchakkar to the Double Service Road. Traffic from Agra towards Noida will be directed to exit at Jewar Toll Plaza, continuing via Sabauta Underpass, Khurja Bypass, and Jahangirpur.

Moreover, traffic from Pari Chowk towards Noida will be diverted via Surajpur and Greater Noida West.

Pertinent to note that in case of emergencies, temporary diversions will be made.