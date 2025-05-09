Several parts of northwest Delhi are expected to face a major power outage in the coming few days due to a scheduled circuit shutdown, according to a statement from the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL). The power cut is scheduled from May 9 to May 12 for eight hours a day.

Several parts of northwest Delhi are expected to face a major power outage in the coming few days due to a scheduled circuit shutdown over a road construction project in the area, according to a statement from the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL). The power cut is scheduled from May 9 to May 12, between 10 am and 6 pm.

Areas affected

"The scheduled outage is to enable the replacement of the 66 kV overhead conductor with underground cable as part of the infrastructure development work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). These 66KV circuits are feeding areas of Bankner, Bawana JJ Colony, Auchandi, Daryapur Nangal, Ghogha Village, Barwala, Holambi Kalan, and Bawana Village," TPDDL said in its statement.

Contingency plan

The TPDDL has scheduled a planned shutdown of the Bawana-1 to Bawana Clear Water (BCW) circuit. The NHAI project entails the construction of a road from the Bawana industrial area to the proposed Sonipat bypass. The power distribution company assured that a contingency plan has been prepared and arrangements made to minimise inconvenience to customers in the affected areas.

Delhi power companies

TPDDL is one of the major power distribution companies operating in the capital city, with other players being BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited.

(With inputs from news agency PTI).