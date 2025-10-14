Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'What the hell is this': Gauahar Khan BLASTS Amaal Mallik for 'seequzing' Abhishek Bajaj's lips on Bigg Boss 19, internet gets divided

THIS is only train in India that serves all meals free during 33 hour journey, not Rajdhani, Vande Bharat or Shatabdi, it is...

Bad News for Delhi-NCR residents: National Capital's clean air days ends, city set for 'poor' AQI as pollution rises

Shehbaz Sharif caught off guard as Trump praises 'good friend' Modi in Egypt

Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's absence from Gaza summit: 'Strategic restraint or...'

Donald Trump issues BIG statement at Gaza summit in Egypt: 'New beginning for...'

At Gaza summit, Pakistan PM Sharif again credits Trump for 'stopping war' with India: 'Outstanding contributions...'

Raghav Juyal reveals how Aryan Khan convinced him to do The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'When someone you regard as God...'

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 12: Rishab Shetty film sees lowest collection on second Monday, earns just...

Pakistan Hockey issues warning ahead of clash with India after Asia Cup 2025 fiasco

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'What the hell is this': Gauahar Khan BLASTS Amaal Mallik for 'seequzing' Abhishek Bajaj's lips on Bigg Boss 19, internet gets divided

Gauahar Khan BLASTS Amaal Mallik for 'seequzing' Abhishek Bajaj's lips on BB 19

THIS is only train in India that serves all meals free during 33 hour journey, not Rajdhani, Vande Bharat or Shatabdi, it is...

THIS is only train in India that serves all meals free during 33 hour journey

Bad News for Delhi-NCR residents: National Capital's clean air days ends, city set for 'poor' AQI as pollution rises

Bad News for Delhi-NCR residents: National Capital's clean air days ends

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeDelhi

DELHI

Bad News for Delhi-NCR residents: National Capital's clean air days ends, city set for 'poor' AQI as pollution rises

The EWS forecasts show that the AQI is likely to slip into the "poor" category by Tuesday, the first such instance since June 11, when Delhi last recorded an AQI of 245.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 07:00 AM IST

Bad News for Delhi-NCR residents: National Capital's clean air days ends, city set for 'poor' AQI as pollution rises
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi's air quality has taken a turn for the worse, with forecasts indicating that the city is likely to experience its first spell of "poor" air this season. According to the Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS), pollution levels are expected to worsen through midweek. On Monday, the air quality deteriorated marginally, with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) touching 189 ("moderate") at 4 pm.

AQI levels rises health concerns

The EWS forecasts show that the AQI is likely to slip into the "poor" category by Tuesday, the first such instance since June 11, when Delhi last recorded an AQI of 245.

"Delhi's air quality is very likely to be in the 'poor' category from October 14 till October 16. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows the air quality is likely to be between the 'poor' to 'very poor' category," EWS projections released on Monday said. This is a cause for concern, as poor air quality can have serious health implications, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems.

Current air quality situation

By 4 pm on Monday, three of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations – Anand Vihar (346), North Campus (307), and Okhla (302) – had already slipped into the "very poor" category. Six others, including Mathura Road (276) and Patparganj (300), were in "poor." The Capital has enjoyed 124 straight days of cleaner air – 77 of them "satisfactory" and 47 "moderate" – since June 11, according to CPCB data.

Why Delhi's Air Quality is worsening?

Meteorologists attributed the decline in air quality to calm winds and seasonal transitions that trap pollutants. Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology, said wind speed has reduced, oscillating between 6-10 km/hr through Monday.

"Wind direction is westerly to northwesterly and there will be marginal stubble intrusion. We don't expect significant change in terms of weather, with similar wind direction and low wind speed to persist," Palawat said. While stubble burning is not yet the primary cause of the spike in pollution, data from the Decision Support System (DSS) showed that it accounted for 0.62% of Delhi's PM2.5 concentration on Monday.

Transport remained the top contributor to Delhi's PM2.5 at 19.6%, followed by Jhajjar (9.8%) and Sonipat (6.1%). AQI generally starts worsening in October, following the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and a dip in air temperature. This is coupled with both the start of stubble burning in northwest India and the festival season when firecrackers are burst.

Weather forecast

Forecasts show clear skies will persist in the region, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 34°C by Wednesday. Delhi's minimum temperature stood at 19.0°C – a degree below normal. The minimum is likely to be between 18-20°C on Tuesday and between 19-21°C on Wednesday. With the current air quality situation, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to minimize their exposure to pollution.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs WI: ICC takes firm action against Windies pacer Jayden Seales after unexpected incident with Yashasvi Jaiswal
ICC takes firm action against Windies pacer Jayden Seales after unexpected incid
Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details
Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details
Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check today’s Gold and Silver prices in India
Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check today’s Gold, Silver prices in India
Diljit Dosanjh supports Deepika Padukone in 8-hour shift row? Here's the truth
Did Diljit Dosanjh support Deepika Padukone in 8-hour shift row? Here's what we
Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'
Exclusive | Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on No Entry Mein Entry being shelved
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE