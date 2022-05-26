Auto, taxi rides to get dearer in Delhi! Fare revision committee recommends hike

(Image Source: IANS)

In a big setback for Delhiites, a Delhi government constituted committee has recommended an increase in the fares of autos and taxis in the national capital. It is now to be seen whether the Delhi government will accept or reject the recommendations of the Fare Revision Committee.

If the AAP government accepts the recommendations, then traveling in autos and taxis in the capital may become more expensive. The committee has proposed an increase in fares in its recommendations. Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government had last month set up a committee to revise the fare of autos and taxis. The cabinet will now discuss the recommendations of the report.

60% hike recommended

The committee has recommended a hike of Re 1 per kilometre for three-wheelers and up to 60% in taxi fares. Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government last month constituted a committee to revise the fares of autos and taxis. This committee has submitted its report to the Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gehlot.

What auto unions proposed

The fare hike for auto-rickshaws had happened in 2019. A section of auto-rickshaw unions had instead said they be given CNG subsidy instead of hike in fare. However, CNG subsidy cannot be provided by the Delhi government, a source revealed.

The current charge for autos is Rs 25 and Rs 9.50 per/km after the first 1.5 kilometre. The night charge imposed between 11 pm and 5 am is 25% above these rates. Commuters are charged Rs 25 for the first kilometer with Rs 15.50 for every subsequent kilometer for non-AC taxis and Rs 16.50 for AC taxis.

Waiting for cabinet seal

The recommendations made in the report will be discussed in the cabinet. After this, if there is an agreement on this proposal, then Delhiites will have to bear the brunt of inflation. In fact, before recommending the hike in fares, many Delhi government officials had travelled to understand the demands and problems of auto and taxi drivers.

They saw that by increasing the fare, the loss of auto, taxi drivers can be compensated. At the same time, the burden of this journey should not be too much on the common man. It is believed that in view of the increase in the prices of CNG and diesel-petrol, this panel has recommended a hike in fares.

Who's on the committee

The fare revision committee was chaired by the Special Commissioner (State Transport Authority). Other members of the committee include Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Controller of Accounts, two designated district transport officers and a technical expert. The committee also includes members from civic bodies, including representatives of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), passengers and students.