The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday that there will be a delay in services in the Blue Line between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar stations.

"Blue Line Update; Delay in services between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," read a post on X by the DMRC.

The cause of the disruption is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier at 6 AM today, train services between Rajendra Place and Karol Bagh were also disrupted.

Earlier on June 9, services were disrupted after a fire broke out at Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro station (Pink Line), with DMRC saying that trains approaching the station were running at a restricted speed of 25 km/hr as compared to the normal speed of up to 40 km/hr.

In a series of posts, DMRC had said, "Train services on Line-7 (Pink Line i.e. Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), are being regulated on a small stretch since 11:20 AM today due to smoke being detected in one of the technical rooms at Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake Metro station."

