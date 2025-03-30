ATS Homekraft sells 400 plots at its 'Province D Olympia' project on Yamuna Expressway, with plans for future phases.

Real estate company ATS Homekraft has seen strong demand for its new project along the Yamuna Expressway, selling around 400 residential plots for over Rs 1,200 crore. The project, called 'Province D Olympia,' is a 63-acre plotted development located near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

The company launched the first phase of this project, which consists of approximately 400 plots. Due to overwhelming customer interest, all the plots were sold out quickly. ATS Group Managing Director, Udaivir Anand, shared that the company received around 1,000 expressions of interest (EOIs) from potential buyers. The price of these plots ranged between Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore each, leading to a total sale value of Rs 1,200 crore for the first phase.

Anand also mentioned that a second phase of the project, which will include another 200 plots, will be launched at a later time. The 'Province D Olympia' project is part of a larger 100-acre township, with 35% of the area dedicated to green spaces. Within this township, ATS Homekraft has already developed and handed over the 'ATS Allure' group housing project, which consists of over 1,100 apartments.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand the township further by developing serviced apartments and a high-street retail project. Overall, ATS Homekraft has been quite active in the real estate market, completing over 4,000 homes across Noida, Gurugram, and Chandigarh in the past 30 months.

The company is focused on completing ongoing projects, paying land dues, and reducing its bank loans. Additionally, it plans to launch more housing projects in Delhi-NCR in the upcoming fiscal year to monetize its land bank. The demand for housing continues to be strong, as evidenced by ATS Homekraft’s success in selling luxury homes. In October, the company sold around 340 luxury homes for Rs 825 crore in the first phase of its 'Sanctuary 105' project on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. The second phase of this project, which will consist of around 400 flats, is expected to launch this year.

ATS Group has already delivered more than 50 million square feet of real estate and has 30 million square feet of development underway across the Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Mumbai markets.