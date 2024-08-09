'He was kept in jail because...' Atishi breaks down mid-speech after Manish Sisodia's bail

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Scriptwriter of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay arrested for cheating producer of Rs 2.65 crore in Mumbai

Scientist who played key role in Pakistan's nuclear programme: Know all about Sheikh Hasina's husband, he died due to...

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba review: Romance without chemistry, mystery without thrill; Taapsee, Vikrant serve a damp squib

Days after video showing Vinod Kambli struggling to walk goes viral, ex-India cricketer finally breaks silence, says 'I

Paris Olympics 2024: Everything you need to know about 'Breaking', the new sport in Olympics this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Billionaire Ken Griffin buys dinosaur skeleton for..., sets new auction record

Billionaire Ken Griffin buys dinosaur skeleton for..., sets new auction record

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Who Is Arshad Nadeem? Pakistani Javelin Thrower Who Broke Olympic Record And Won Gold | Paris 2024

Who Is Arshad Nadeem? Pakistani Javelin Thrower Who Broke Olympic Record And Won Gold | Paris 2024

5 most colourful animals found in India

5 most colourful animals found in India

10 Indian films with most remakes

10 Indian films with most remakes

Indian actresses in Rs 1000-crore club

Indian actresses in Rs 1000-crore club

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी �पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What is world record for longest javelin throw? Where do Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics efforts stand?

What is world record for longest javelin throw? Where do Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics efforts stand?

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Who Is Arshad Nadeem? Pakistani Javelin Thrower Who Broke Olympic Record And Won Gold | Paris 2024

Who Is Arshad Nadeem? Pakistani Javelin Thrower Who Broke Olympic Record And Won Gold | Paris 2024

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Meet SRK, Salman's favourite who gave flop debut, became highest-paid actress, quit acting at peak of career due to..

Meet SRK, Salman's favourite who gave flop debut, became highest-paid actress, quit acting at peak of career due to..

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba review: Romance without chemistry, mystery without thrill; Taapsee, Vikrant serve a damp squib

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba review: Romance without chemistry, mystery without thrill; Taapsee, Vikrant serve a damp squib

Watch: Jaya Bachchan again gets into ugly fight with VP Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha', Sonia Gandhi leads Opposition walkout

Watch: Jaya Bachchan again gets into ugly fight with VP Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha', Sonia Gandhi leads Opposition walkout

HomeDelhi

Delhi

'He was kept in jail because...' Atishi breaks down mid-speech after Manish Sisodia's bail

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on Friday, i.e., August 9, broke down mid-speech following former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail in the excise policy scam case.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 02:33 PM IST

'He was kept in jail because...' Atishi breaks down mid-speech after Manish Sisodia's bail
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi (Image/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's bail by the Supreme Court (SC) in the excise policy scam case, party leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on Friday, i.e., August 9, said that the former was put in jail because he provided good education to the poor children of Delhi. 

Atishi was also captured breaking down mid-speech, as she spoke about the former Delhi Minister. 

"Today, the truth has won. The victory belongs to the students of Delhi. He (Manish Sisodia) was kept in jail because he provided good education to the poor children of Delhi", Atishi said. 

Earlier in the day, the top court granted bail to the AAP leader in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the excise policy scam case. The SC noted that Sisodia had been in custody for the past 17 months and the trial had not yet commenced. 

A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial. The top court also emphasised that it is high time that the trial courts and high courts recognise that the principle of bail is a rule and jail is an exception.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also applied a few conditions while granting bail to Manish Sisodia. 

The court directed him to submit his passport. However, it observed that Sisodia, being a renowned person in the country, has no chance of 'fleeing away'. 

The top court also instructed the AAP leader to mark his attendance at police station every Monday, and furnish a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of the like amount.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which was scrapped later by the AAP government. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023. On February 28, 2023, Manish Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet. 

He had sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 17 months and the trial against him has not yet started.

According to the CBI, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), through the now-scrapped Excise Policy, extended 'unfair' benefits to alcohol vendors, in return of which, the party received monetary benefits. The same was used by the party in Punjab and Goa assembly polls, as mentioned in the CBI chargesheet. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Seven superfoods to include in your diet for radiant skin; check out details

Seven superfoods to include in your diet for radiant skin; check out details

Meet Yahya Sinwar, new leader of Hamas and key plotter of...

Meet Yahya Sinwar, new leader of Hamas and key plotter of...

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool, scolded this actor for wearing chaddi baniyan at airport

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool, scolded this actor for wearing chaddi baniyan at airport

Imran Khan reveals Minissha Lamba had 'bruises all over' after filming sexual assault scene: 'I threw up'

Imran Khan reveals Minissha Lamba had 'bruises all over' after filming sexual assault scene: 'I threw up'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

What is world record for longest javelin throw? Where do Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics efforts stand?

What is world record for longest javelin throw? Where do Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics efforts stand?

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement