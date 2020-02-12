Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on February 16 in Ramlila Maidan

Headlines

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

Sushmita Sen shares health update months after suffering a heart attack

SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win series 2-0

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

India Couture Week 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari dons Ivory lehenga as she turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: India resume World Cup preparations against Windies

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

Sushmita Sen shares health update months after suffering a heart attack

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Bhola Shankar trailer: Chiranjeevi fights goons with guns and swords, impressed fans say ‘blockbuster loading’

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on February 16 in Ramlila Maidan

The entire cabinet will take oath along with the CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal.

article-main
Latest News

Abhishek Sharma

Updated: Feb 12, 2020, 04:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the Aam Aadmi party bagged 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister on February 16, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia informed on Wednesday.

"The entire cabinet will take oath along with the CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal. The ceremony will begin at 10 AM on 16th February at Ramlila Maidan," Sisodia said during a press conference.

This will be his third time as the CM. After he took oath in 2013 and remained on the post for just 49 days, Kejriwal completed his full five-year tenure following his election in 2015.

The ceremony will be held at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. The place is significant to him as it was the same ground that he along with social activist Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation that led to the end of Congress' 15-year tenure in Delhi.

Both times earlier, he took oath from the same place.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday emerged victorious in the Delhi assembly election as it won 62 of the 70 assembly seats that went to polls on February 8. The BJP came distant second by winning eight seats while the Congress failed to open its account. The Election Commission had on Sunday announced that 62.59% of 1.47 crore voters turned up to vote in the polling that was held on Saturday, February 8. 

Kejriwal had thanked the people of Delhi for reposing the faith in him and his party for the third time. Accompanied by his wife Sunita, Kejriwal had said, "Dilli walon ghazab kar diya aap logon ne! I love you."

Congratulations poured in for Kejriwal from politicos across party lines, throughout the country. Among those who congratulated him were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and others.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Surinder Shinda, popular Punjabi singer, passes away at 64

7 Common Mistakes to Avoid in Share Market Trading

Meet Niti Kaur, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

Viral video: Jaw-dropping face-off between leopard and sloth bear stuns internet

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: Powerful quotes on Indian Army's historic victory over Pakistan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE