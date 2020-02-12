Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on February 16 in Ramlila Maidan

The entire cabinet will take oath along with the CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal.

As the Aam Aadmi party bagged 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister on February 16, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia informed on Wednesday.

"The entire cabinet will take oath along with the CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal. The ceremony will begin at 10 AM on 16th February at Ramlila Maidan," Sisodia said during a press conference.

This will be his third time as the CM. After he took oath in 2013 and remained on the post for just 49 days, Kejriwal completed his full five-year tenure following his election in 2015.

The ceremony will be held at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. The place is significant to him as it was the same ground that he along with social activist Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation that led to the end of Congress' 15-year tenure in Delhi.

Both times earlier, he took oath from the same place.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday emerged victorious in the Delhi assembly election as it won 62 of the 70 assembly seats that went to polls on February 8. The BJP came distant second by winning eight seats while the Congress failed to open its account. The Election Commission had on Sunday announced that 62.59% of 1.47 crore voters turned up to vote in the polling that was held on Saturday, February 8.

Kejriwal had thanked the people of Delhi for reposing the faith in him and his party for the third time. Accompanied by his wife Sunita, Kejriwal had said, "Dilli walon ghazab kar diya aap logon ne! I love you."

Congratulations poured in for Kejriwal from politicos across party lines, throughout the country. Among those who congratulated him were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and others.