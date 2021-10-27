Delhi government permits Chhath Puja celebrations - SOPs to be followed

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that Chhath Puja celebrations would be allowed in the national capital with strict COVID-19 protocols in place. The decision comes after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with government officials.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a press briefing said that Chhath Puja will be permitted in the city with strict COVID-19 protocols and a limited number of people would be allowed to gather in a place. The DDMA had earlier prohibited the celebration of Chhath Puja in public places in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In today's DDMA meeting it was decided that Chhath Puja will be permitted in Delhi. This will be done with very strict protocols at the spots decided by the government beforehand. A limited number of people will be allowed with adherence to COVID protocols," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the other hand had urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to convene a meeting of the DDMA on priority. The meeting was called to discuss and permit Chhath Puja celebrations citing that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is now under control.

While the Lieutenant Governor is the Chairman of DDMA, the Delhi Chief Minister is its Vice-Chairman. The DDMA in its September 30 order had prohibited the celebration of Chhath Puja in public places. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) or COVID-19 guidelines for Chhath Puja will stay the same as the SOPs for other festivals.

Chhath Puja is mostly celebrated by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh where water is offered to the Sun God by fasting women.