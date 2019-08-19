Arun Jaitley still critical; VVIPs visit AIIMS

The health condition of former Finance Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley continues to remain critical on Sunday. He is currently on life support system at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital.

Sources had told Zee Media on Saturday that Jaitley was put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is applicable for patients whose lungs and heart do not function properly.

Several political leaders and other dignitaries have been visiting the premier health institute since Jaitley got admitted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra and BJP’s East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir visited AIIMS on Sunday to inquire about the health condition of Jaitley.

Before their visit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Ram Vilas Paswan had reached AIIMS to meet the ailing BJP leader.

In view of the BJP stalwart’s health condition and political bigwigs visit, the security around the premier medical institute has been beefed up.

According to sources, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to visit Jaitley in the night.

On Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal had visited the hospital to meet the BJP leader. On the same day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also visited Jaitley at the hospital around 11:30 am.

