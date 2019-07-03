Angry mob vandalise temple in Delhi; two arrested

A group of miscreants attacked a temple in the national capital on Sunday night. It all began on Sunday night when victim Sanjeev Gupta, a resident of a building in Hauz Khas saw a group of boys parking their vehicles below the building to drink alcohol. However, when Gupta objected to it one of the boys, the main accused Aas Mohammad and the victim got indulged in a verbal spat after which the boys attacked him. Threatening to not spare the man, the boys went away. The accused as well as the victim were reported to be in an inebriated state.

After sometime, the accused returned with some more people and attacked the victim's family. The mob broke in his house, broke his possessions and even misbehaved with the women in the family. The wife of the victim told the correspondent, "The boys were drinking alcohol below the building and they had parked their vehicles below too. When we told them to go away, they hurled abuses at us. Enraged, my husband went below but as soon as he went downstairs, the boys started attacking him."

"However, he did not stop at this. He returned with a mob and all of them attacked us. They misbehaved with us, hurled insults and abuses at us and even attacked our house by throwing bottles and stones," she continued.

PEACE TALKS

The peace talks between the religious leaders of both communities are underway. Union Minister Dr Harshvardhan also inspected the situation

Enraged, the mob attacked a temple which was situated opposite to the building. Aiming at the idols established inside the temple, the accused hurled stones and bricks at them. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV. Commenting on the incident, the main priest of the temple said, "They were large in numbers. They intentionally desecrated the temple." "I even tried to call the police. Surprisingly, they reached the spot quite late," the priest told the correspondent criticising the police. "The police tried to diffuse the tension overnight. They got the shattered mirrors and broken idols mended right on that night," the priest added.

The incident sparked tensions in and around the area. The members from various religious outfits from one community thronged the spot and raised slogans against the other community. Sensing the heated atmosphere, the police as well as the paramilitary forces were deployed to ensure stability in the region. Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had reached the spot and urged the people to maintain peace in the area. "The people belonging to one community has been deeply hurt by this act. However, I urge the people of both the communities to maintain order," appealed the minister. In addition to this, he also assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and the accused will be punished accordingly.

Three people have been held by the police. Out of which, two of them were arrested and the third one, a minor has been apprehended. The peace talks between the religious leaders of both communities are underway.

