Anand Vihar railway station to house COVID-19 isolation coaches from Monday, trains moved to Old Delhi station

The Anand Vihar railway station in East Delhi will stop operation of trains from Monday as COVID-19 isolation coaches will be deployed at it, officials informed.

All trains from Anand Vihar have been moved to Old Delhi Railway Station

The development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier on Sunday announced that Centre will provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of the shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients.

"In view of shortage of beds for coronavirus infected patients in Delhi, the Modi government at the Center has decided to immediately give 500 railway coaches to Delhi," Shah said during a meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal.

Presently, the Delhi government has 9,816 dedicated COVID-19 beds, in both private and government hospitals. As per the data released by the health department, 5,399 of these beds are currently occupied.

The Railways said that it has also deployed some coaches at Delhi’s Shakurbasti railway station maintenance depot.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,224 COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 41,182 in the national capital said Health Department of Delhi Government in a bulletin.

"A total of 2,224 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 41,182, including 15,823 recovered/discharged/migrated, 24,032 active cases and 1,327 deaths," Delhi Health Department said.

As per the bulletin, 56 persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday taking the death toll to 1,327.

A total of 878 patients have recovered today taking the total number of recovered patients to 15,823. So far 2,90,592 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Delhi.