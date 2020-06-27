Amit Shah, Kejriwal visit COVID-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited COVID-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur.

Kejriwal had earlier written to Amit Shah inviting him to inspect the 10,000-bedded COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur.

He had also requested for deployment of doctors and nurses from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Army at the Centre.

More than 2,000 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, including doctors, will treat and manage Delhi's biggest COVID-19 care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur area, located near the Delhi-Haryana border.

DG ITBP, SS Deswal, who went to check preparedness of the Centre yesterday, said that it is now fully ready and can accommodate 10,000 patients.

Delhi has so far reported 77,240 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.