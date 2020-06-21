Amit Shah holds meeting with Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal over COVID-19 situation

A meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over COVID-19 situation in Delhi, is underway at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Health Secretary Priti Sudan are also present at the meeting.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials are attending the meeting via video conferencing.

Shah has been regularly holding meetings over coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Delhi on Saturday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases.

In a bulletin, the Delhi government informed that there are 56,746 positive cases in the national capital.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday said that treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made affordable in the national capital with the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"With the guidance of Hon'ble Home Minister @HMOIndia, Covid treatment made affordable in Delhi. #IndiaFightsCorona #HealthForAll," Baijal tweeted quoting tweets of the spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a series of tweets, Spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs informed about the charges being fixed for treatment of COVID-19 in Delhi. The cost of treatment at the coronavirus-designated private hospitals for isolation beds has been fixed at Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per day.