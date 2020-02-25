Amit Shah chairs meeting as death toll in North-East Delhi violence rises to seven

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah is chairing a meeting after violent clashes erupted in North east Delhi that resulted in death of seven people. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari & Rambir Singh Bidhuri and others are also present in the meeting.

As many as 76 people are said to be injured in clash broke out between those who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those who are supporting it.

In wake of the situation, Section 144 of CrPC, that bars assembly of more than four people, has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi. Heavy police force has been deployed in most sensitive areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.

News agency Reuters on Monday quoted a senior hospital official saying that around 90 people had been injured, some of them with gunshot wounds.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to people maintain people and not resort to violence.

"I appeal to all Delhites to maintain peace. We are worried about the violence in Northeast Delhi. Several policemen and civilians were injured and some even lost their lives. Several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate," Kejriwal said.

As a precautionary measure, the Delhi metro has closed some metro stations in the area and trains are being terminated at Welcome metro station.

Ratan Lal, a Delhi Police head constable, was among those who lost their lives in the violence afer pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters clashed.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has called it 'a conspiracy to defame India at international level' as the US President Donald Trump is on a visit to India.

The minister further added that violence will not be tolerated. "Since the last two-months protesters at Shaheen Bagh have blocked a road and the Central government did not take any action. If the protests are under the limits, it can be tolerated. But we will not tolerate any violence, we shall take strict action. No person responsible for this violence shall be spared," he said.

"Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi should reveal who is behind this Delhi violence to defame India particularly when United States President Donald Trump is on a visit to the country. We have brought all the necessary forces and Home Minister Amit Shah has given orders to Delhi Police. Each person involved in the violence shall be identified," Reddy was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Incidents of violence and arson were reported in the areas of the North-East district, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardam Puri, Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, and Dayalpur. The tyre market at Kapur Petrol Pump in Gokulpuri was set on fire at around 9 pm. The rioters also set fire to a petrol pump in the Bhajan Pura area.