Amid violent protests against CAA, Delhi LG Anil Baijal appeals for calm

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appealed people to avoid any kind of violence and maintain peace and harmony.

"I appeal to all to maintain peace. Do not get involved in any kind of violence and immediately inform Delhi Police about violent elements," Baijal said in a tweet.

Baijal also urged people to use peaceful means to raise their concerns. "Violence is not only illegal but also inhuman. Express your concerns through peaceful democratic means," he said.

सभी दिल्ली वासियों से अपील है कि शान्ति बनायें रखें। किसी भी प्रकार की हिंसा में शामिल न हों और हिंसक तत्वों की जानकारी तुरंत दिल्ली पुलिस को दें। हिंसा ग़ैर क़ानूनी तो है ही, अमानवीय भी है। अपनी बातें शान्तिपूर्ण लोकतांत्रिक माध्यमों से कहें। — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) December 17, 2019

Meanwhile, protests were organised in several parts of Delhi. Locals in East Delhi's Seelampur and Zaffarabad clashed with the police and vandalised at least three buses and set ablaze a police motorcycle along with other vehicles.

To control the situation, police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the protesters. Traffic movement was closed on many routes.

The Delhi Police also arrested ten people over their alleged involvement in violent protests in the area around the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Sunday, when students protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act clashed against the police. However, the police have confirmed that the arrested individuals are not students and have a criminal background.

The police had on Monday filed an FIR against 15 people in connection with the conflict, during the course of which agitators had allegedly set ablaze four buses near New Friends Colony. At least six policemen, two fire brigade personnel, and several students had been injured in the clashes. The police said that they were naming individuals in the FIR, lodged at the New Friends Colony (NFC) and Jamia Nagar police stations after attempting to identify them via video footage. According to sources, the Crime Branch is to conduct an investigation into the matter.