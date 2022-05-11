Amid heatwave conditions, IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

File Photo

The mercury is most likely to rise in the national capital as India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heatwave conditions to return in the region from Wednesday.

According to the IMD, the city will see a mainly clear sky on Wednesday with the maximum temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.

READ | Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced, check direct link, eligibility, steps to apply

Meanwhile, it was a hot day in Delhi on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius being recorded at the Safdarjung monitoring station.

The maximum temperature in other areas of Delhi was Ayanagar at 40, Lodhi Road at 38.7, Palam at 39.4, Ridge at 39.5, Jafarpur at 40, Mungeshpur at 40, Najafgarh at 40.9, Pitampura at 39.6, and Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar 37 degrees Celsius.

READ | Aadhaar card update: What is mAadhaar? Know steps to configure app on Android and iOS

As per the IMD update at 8:30 pm, the city was having a relative humidity of 53 percent. Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 157 for PM10 or 'moderate' and 62 for PM2.5 or 'satisfactory'. Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matter.