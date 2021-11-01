Alert! Be ready to pay fines in Delhi markets if you don't do this

In view of the upcoming festivals in the national capital of the country, the markets in Delhi are heavily crowded. At the same time, Delhi Police is taking strict action against those violating the rules and also issuing challans. On Sunday, the Delhi Police issued challans to 251 people. Among the violators were those who were roaming outside without a mask. At the same time, 3 people were fined for not following social distancing guidelines.

However, lakhs of people gathered in Delhi's Sadar Bazar on Sunday, mostly without masks and not following social distancing. Talking about the challans issued in the last few months, from April 19 to 31 October, over 3.14 lakh challans have been issued. These include 2.77 lakh people who were not wearing masks.

A total of 30,364 people have been fined by Delhi Police for not following social distancing guidelines. At the same time, 1,464 people were challaned for public gathering from April till now.

In Delhi, cops will be seen patrolling the markets to make people follow the rules, with a mic in hand, asking shopkeepers and customers to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

On Sunday, not only the Sadar Bazar of Delhi but also Lajpat Nagar and Karol Bagh witnessed a huge crowd. Hundreds of customers were seen shopping due to the festival of Diwali.

Many of Delhi's popular markets like the Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini, Chandni Chowk, etc are witnessing huge crowds with zero compliance of COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Diwali festival. Most people have been seen not wearing masks or maintaining social distance.

While the unlock of the capital has helped many markets come back on track, it has also brought back the fear of the spread of the coronavirus since none of the rules is being followed.