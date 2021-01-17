Air quality remains 'severe' in Delhi-NCR, AQI falls to 428

Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) continued to reel under the hazards of air pollution as the air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'severe' category third day in a row. The overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 428 on Sunday (January 17), which is a small improvement over the AQI of 492 on Saturday (January 16), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The Centre-run air quality monitor suggested that both PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants remained in the 'severe' category in Delhi as well. While the PM10 pollutants were recorded at 436, the PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 278.

According to the forecast by the SAFAR, Delhi will see some improved air quality on Monday (January 18) as the PM10 pollutants are predicted to reduce to 371 and the PM2.5 pollutants to 237. The AQI will be in the 'very poor' category, suggesting the first extended air pollution event of the year.

"The SAFAR forecast reveals that AQI will continue at the high end of the Very Poor category for 18th January. This is likely to be the first extended extreme air pollution event for 2021. Further improvement is expected on 19th and 20th January," said SAFAR.

As for the AQI in different areas of Delhi, PM10 pollutants and PM2.5 pollutants at Mathura road were both at a 'severe' 494 and 481 respectively. In Pusa, they were recorded at 418 and 458 respectively.

Also read Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsals

People in Noida also suffered because of poor air quality. Both PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants were in the 'severe' category in Noida. They were recorded at 511 and 487 respectively.

It is to be noted that an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good and AQI between 51 and 100 is deemed satisfactory. It is moderate at 101-200, poor at 201-300, very poor at 301-400, severe at 401-500.