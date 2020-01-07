Headlines

Air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorates to 'very poor', light hailstorm predicted

The air quality in the Delhi and its adjoining areas is docking at 314, according to government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 07, 2020, 08:43 AM IST

The air quality in the Delhi and its adjoining areas is docking at 314, according to government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI was the highest in Mathura Road at 338, followed by IGI Airport (T3) at 328, Delhi University at 317, Dhirpur at 316, Ayanagar at 310, Chandni Chowk and Lodhi Road at 309,  IIT-Delhi at 302, and Pusa at 272. The AQI in Noida stood at 354 and Gurugram at 317.

While the temperature recorded at 5.30 AM in Safdarjung and Palam was 13 degrees Celcius, the minimum temperature is likely to reach 10 degrees Celcius and the maximum temperature at 18 degrees Celcius. The visibility at Safdarjung was 1,200 metres and at Palam was 1,500 metres. A light hail storm at the end of the day is also predicted which will continue till Wednesday evening.

"Under the influence of the approaching western disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expecting over the next two days. An increase in surface winds and an increase in minimum temperature are the forecasts for the coming days. Under these favourable conditions, air quality is forecasted to improve from the lower end of very poor to the poor category by tomorrow. Further improvement is expected in case of sufficient rain towards the lower end of the poor to the satisfactory category by 8th January," SAFAR said in a bulletin.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 is marked as 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

