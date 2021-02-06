Headlines

Air quality improves in Delhi after light rain, strong winds, AQI docks at 133

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped and was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below the normal at this time of the season.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 06, 2021, 07:55 AM IST

Delhi residents can take a deep breath as the air quality in the capital city improved substantially on Friday (February 5) owing to light rain on Thursday (February 4) and strong winds. The overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at a 'moderate' 133 on Friday, as compared to a 'very poor' index of 316 on Thursday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality in the national capital improved as a result of isolated rain due to the influence of a western disturbance as well as strong winds. The air quality monitoring centre of the Ministry of Earth Sciences suggested that the air quality would marginally deteriorate further.

The SAFAR said in its prediction, "Surface winds are low in the morning but forecasted to improve during the daytime. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate and remain in the "moderate" or "poor" category Saturday. "Poor" to "very poor" AQI is forecasted for February 7 and February 8."

The temperature dropped in Delhi once again after reaching as high as 12.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday after the rain. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below the normal at this time of the season.

The Safdarjung observatory showed the minimum and maximum temperature in Delhi at 6.8 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively. It provides representative data for the entire city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature dropped in Delhi as a result of the cold and dry winds blowing in from the western Himalayas, which witnessed fresh snowfall. 

Due to a western disturbance, Delhi earlier witnessed around 2.1 mm of rainfall on Thursday. It had also led to snowfall in many hilly regions in north India.

