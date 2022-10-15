Search icon
Air Pollution: CAQM orders closure of 491 construction, demolition sites in Delhi-NCR

For the purpose of improving the air quality in Delhi-NCR, CAQM has established 40 flying squads to diligently monitor implementation of its rules.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Saturday it has issued directions for the closure of 491 construction and demolition sites, including 110 in Delhi, for flouting air pollution control norms. The CAQM has set up 40 flying squads to rigorously monitor enforcement and compliance of its directions to ameliorate the air quality of Delhi-NCR.

These flying squads have inspected more than 8,580 construction and demolition sites till October 14. Closure directions have been issued to 491 defaulters -- 110 in Delhi, 118 in Haryana, 211 in Uttar Pradesh and 52 in Rajasthan -- a statement said.

The flying squads have been conducting surprise inspections and field-level incognito checks at industrial units, construction and demolition sites, commercial and residential units, air pollution hotspots, etc. The CAQM also advised state implementing agencies, including state pollution control boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, to ensure compliance and strict implementation of its directions.

