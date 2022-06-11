Aiming to redevelop Delhi's 500 km of roads as per European style: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

File photo

Denmark’s Ambassador to India, Freddy Swain, on Friday called upon Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat and discussed a wide range of issues.

During the meeting, Kejriwal discussed air pollution, groundwater recharge, and development of world-class road infrastructure with the Danish envoy.

He also asked the Danish ambassador for a presentation on Denmark`s efforts on recharging groundwater and reducing air pollution.

"We want Delhi`s roads to be world-class. We are redeveloping 500 km of roads in Delhi as per European standards. We can collaborate with Denmark on the road beautification project if the need be," Kejriwal said.

He said there is a lot of potential in Delhi to use rainwater for groundwater recharge.

"With this we can meet our water requirement," Kejriwal said, adding that the government is working on groundwater recharge and can do better work together with Denmark in this area.

"Our government is working with a lot of seriousness to ensure that citizens of Delhi get pure air. The results of various initiatives are also visible. There has been a significant reduction in air pollution in Delhi," Kejriwal claimed.

The Danish ambassador on his part appreciated the electric vehicle policy of the Delhi government and said that he has had the pleasure of driving an e-auto, which he found to be both enjoyable and exciting.

"We are promoting electric vehicles in Delhi to control air pollution. For this we have also implemented an EV policy under which a subsidy is being given to the citizens of Delhi to encourage them towards EVs," Kejriwal said.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was also present during the meeting.