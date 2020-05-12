AIIMS doctor hailed for risking infection to save life of COVID-19 patient

Headlines

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

Real-life partners of cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

AI imagines Indian actors as Mahabharat characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

HomeDelhi

Delhi

AIIMS doctor hailed for risking infection to save life of COVID-19 patient

Dr Zahid, who works at the critical care division of AIIMS, removed his PPE (goggles and face-shield) in order to re-intubate the patient and save his life.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2020, 04:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A resident doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is being praised for his courageous decision of risking coronavirus infection to save a COVID-19 patient. 

Dr Zahid Abdul Majeed risked infection by taking off his protection to save a COVID-19 patient's life who was brought to the trauma centre of the hospital on May 7.

According to reports, when the patient was shifted from ambulance to the trauma centre, the oxygen pipe of the patient came out and it was necessary to re-intubate the patient without wasting any time.

Dr Zahid, who works at the critical care division of AIIMS, removed his PPE (goggles and face-shield) in order to re-intubate the patient and save his life. 

He was wearing PPE kit with the protective goggle but was finding it difficult to re-intubate the patient. He the removed protective goggle in order to re-intubate the patient. 

This was a risky move as it exposed him to coronavirus infection but the doctor said that he did this only to save the life of the patient. 

Intubation and the steps leading up to it are some of the very risky moments for the spread of COVID-19 to doctor and other healthcare workers, according to the World Health Organisation. 

The doctor has now been advised quarantine for 14 days while his coronavirus results are awaited. 

His colleagues at AIIMs praised the courage of the doctor. The AIIMS Resident Doctor’s Association and some of the faculty members have praised Dr Zahid for acting in time and showing the courage in saving the life of a patient.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zeenat Aman raps, channels Kareena's Poo, Alia's Gangubai; advises women 'you do you', netizens say 'camera loves you'

What exactly happens to your body if you give up on eating non-vegetarian food?

Meet Kapil Mohan, who built India's iconic rum Old Monk, he was a...

BJP MP breaks down, attacks Mamata Banerjee govt over crime against women during West Bengal panchayat polls

Rent hikes result in payday bonanza for King Charles III, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE