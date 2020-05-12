AIIMS doctor hailed for risking infection to save life of COVID-19 patient

Dr Zahid, who works at the critical care division of AIIMS, removed his PPE (goggles and face-shield) in order to re-intubate the patient and save his life.

A resident doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is being praised for his courageous decision of risking coronavirus infection to save a COVID-19 patient.

Dr Zahid Abdul Majeed risked infection by taking off his protection to save a COVID-19 patient's life who was brought to the trauma centre of the hospital on May 7.

According to reports, when the patient was shifted from ambulance to the trauma centre, the oxygen pipe of the patient came out and it was necessary to re-intubate the patient without wasting any time.

Dr Zahid, who works at the critical care division of AIIMS, removed his PPE (goggles and face-shield) in order to re-intubate the patient and save his life.

He was wearing PPE kit with the protective goggle but was finding it difficult to re-intubate the patient. He the removed protective goggle in order to re-intubate the patient.

This was a risky move as it exposed him to coronavirus infection but the doctor said that he did this only to save the life of the patient.

Intubation and the steps leading up to it are some of the very risky moments for the spread of COVID-19 to doctor and other healthcare workers, according to the World Health Organisation.

The doctor has now been advised quarantine for 14 days while his coronavirus results are awaited.

His colleagues at AIIMs praised the courage of the doctor. The AIIMS Resident Doctor’s Association and some of the faculty members have praised Dr Zahid for acting in time and showing the courage in saving the life of a patient.