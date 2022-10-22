Search icon
AIIMS Delhi withdraws SOPs giving VIP medical treatment to MPs after facing flak

AIIMS Delhi: Earlier, several doctor's associations had said that the special privilege to MPs might come at the cost of ordinary patients.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 07:05 AM IST

AIIMS Delhi (file photo)

A day after facing flak from a section of doctors, the AIIMS Delhi administration has withdrawn a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) giving VIP medical treatment to Members of Parliament (MPs). The SOPs included providing a nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate treatment for sitting MPs.

In a recent letter to Y M Kandpal, joint secretary at the Lok Sabha Secretariat, AIIMS Director M Srinivas listed the SOPs for outpatient department (OPD), emergency consultation and in-patient hospitalisation of members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In his letter, Srinivas has said duty officers from the department of hospital administration will be available at the AIIMS control room round-the-clock to coordinate and facilitate arrangements. The move drew sharp criticism from several associations of doctors who called out the "VIP culture" at the premier health institute. On Friday, the hospital administration withdrew the letter.

"Letter dated October 17 on the 'medical arrangements for sitting Members of Parliament in AIIMS' may be treated as withdrawn with immediate effect," the latest letter signed by Chief Administrative Officer Deo Nath Sah wrote.

The  Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) had on Thursday questioned the SOP, highlighting that the special privilege to MPs might come at the cost of ordinary patients. The AIIMS director had in his letter said MP's staff could call up the officer on duty.

The officer, also a qualified medical professional, would in turn speak to the specialist or super-specialist doctor or the head of the department concerned to fix an appointment, it had mentioned.

In case of any emergency, the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha secretariats or the MP's staff could contact the duty officer, who would guide them to emergency services, the now-withdrawn letter had said. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) had also tweeted and shared a letter sent to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, appealing to him to take cognisance of the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

