AIIMS Delhi tops cleanliness list of Centre-run hospitals, bags Rs 3 cr cash prize

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday awarded the first prize to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for working dedicatedly towards the mission of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and maintaining cleanliness within the institute premises.

The Union Health Ministry had prepared a list of central government institutions, district and private hospitals and community health centres for their work in maintaining high standards of sanitation and hygiene in public health facilities and awarded these hospitals under 'Kayakalp Awards Scheme'.

In group 'A' hospitals, the country's top hospital, AIIMS, New Delhi was put at the top of the list. Thus, it received an award of Rs 3 crore while runner up Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has been awarded Rs 1.50 crore.

Talking to ANI, Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent at AIIMS, said: "Swachhta Abhiyan is a mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is directly linked to good quality of life. If hospitals maintain a high standard of hygiene and sanitation, patient's condition simultaneously improves and it brings a positive atmosphere in the hospital. Maintaining high cleanliness, hygiene and the infection-free environment is our top priority at the AIIMS."

She said that AIIMS has various components like patient feedback, support services and infection control under Kayakalp scheme.

Last year, around 46 lakhs patients were treated in the Outpatient clinic (OPD) and on an everyday basis, at least 15,000 patients come to OPS and 1,000 patients in the emergency department, Dr Sharma said.

Besides AIIMS and PGIMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh and Delhi's Safdarjung hospital have been rewarded with Commendation award with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh each.

In 'B' group hospitals-while the winner Vinoba Bhave Civil Hospital (VBCH), Silvassa, received Rs 2 crore, the AIIMS- Bhubaneswar was chosen as runner up and awarded with Rs 1 crore.

In this category, the commendation award was given to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong; Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur and AIIMS, Bhopal with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh each.