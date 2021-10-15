AIIMS Delhi doctor booked for raping colleague; efforts on to nab accused

A senior doctor working with the All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has been booked for allegedly raping his junior colleague inside the campus. The woman has filed a case against the doctor at Hauz Khas police station. The accused is said to be absconding.

According to the police officials, the accused had invited the female doctor to his house at the birthday party, where he carried out this heinous crime.

As per the information, the incident happened on September 26. The accused is also working as a doctor in AIIMS. The victim told the police that on September 26, the accused had invited her to his home for a birthday party. There were many other people besides him at the birthday party.

Meanwhile, taking the opportunity, the accused raped the female doctor by taking her to the room. Police have registered a case against the accused. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 and 377 of IPC. Police officials say that soon the accused will be arrested.

On October 11, the victim filed a complaint against the accused at the Hauz Khas police station after which the police registered an FIR under Sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

During the course of the investigation, the statement of the victim doctor was recorded before the Magistrate.

The accused doctor is at large and efforts are on to nab him.