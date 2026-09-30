AI to control Delhi traffic signals? Know what’s behind the Rs 1,789 crore smart traffic plan

Delhi traffic signals may soon work differently as a new system is set to change how congestion, red lights and emergency vehicles are managed across the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a Rs 1,789.52 crore Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) for Delhi for a technology-driven traffic management system. The project is planned to cover 42 identified traffic corridors and will be implemented in three phases over the next two years.

As per the release by the CCEA, the new system will use real-time traffic data, adaptive signals, automated enforcement and integrated command-and-control systems.

What will change in Delhi's traffic management system?

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the Union Cabinet briefing, said, ''Currently, all 1,529 traffic signals operate on fixed timers. This means that if a signal is programmed for 30 or 35 seconds, even if there is heavy traffic coming from one direction and very little from another, the red light will still remain on for the full 30 seconds. Instead, if the system becomes adaptive, intelligent and capable or dynamic changes, the direction with heavier traffic and build-up gets a shorter red light, while the side with less traffic gets a longer red light duration.''

''At roundabouts in Delhi, logjams often occur. Practically everyone tries to enter from all directions, making it very difficult to exit the rotary. In such situations, can we have an intelligent system where no lights operate during low-traffic periods, but whenever traffic becomes intense, it can monitor and regulate the rotary in a circular sequence with 5-second intervals to hold traffic? All these solutions are possible through ITMS,'' the Railways Minister added.

Why is there a need for new system?

The national capital has nearly 71 lakh registered vehicles, and with the expansion of road infrastructure, traffic congestion has emerged as a growing challenge across the city. The government believes that the ITMS will make better use of the existing road network, allowing traffic management to respond to real-time road conditions.

The new system will facilitate green corridors and priority movement for emergency vehicles by enabling faster passage through congested stretches. The project will cover 1,092 Adaptive Traffic Control Systems and 1,029 enforcement locations.