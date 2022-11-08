Agra-Delhi highway blocked over Prakash Parv: Check alternative routes | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

In the view of Prakash Parv, there will be halt on the movement of vehicles towards Agra on National Highway-19 today. Vehicle traffic has been halted as a Prakash Parv is being held at Gurdwara Guru Ka Taal in Sikandra. According to Traffic Superintendent of Police Arunchand, the program's route-changing mechanism will be in place till the finish, Jagran reported. In order to reduce inconvenience, commuters are recommended to use other routes or roadways.

Alternate routes and roads for heavy vehicles

Heavy vehicles travelling from Firozabad to Mathura will take the Kuberpur Cut and Yamuna Expressway to reach their destination. However, cars travelling from Mathura to Firozabad will travel the Southern Bypass from Raipura Jat to the Rohta Canal crossing and then the Digner Marg, Inner Ring Road.

Heavy vehicles heading from Firozabad to Gwalior and Jaipur will take the Inner Ring Road from Digner bridge to Rohta Canal through Kuberpur Cut. Additionally, vehicles travelling from Gwalior to Hathras will follow the Yamuna Expressway, the Inner Ring Road, and the Digner bridge to get there.

From Rohta canal intersection to Digner bridge, heavy vehicles travelling from Gwalior to Firozabad will take the Inner Ring Road through Etmadpur. From Digner bridge to Inner Ring Road via Etmadpur to Mudi intersection, heavy vehicles going from Gwalior to Jalesar Etah will pass through Rohta Nagar crossroads.

Travellers moving from Jaipur to Hathras will travel on the Inner Ring Road from Digner Pulia to the Muna Expressway, the South Bypass from hamlet Bad to the Rohta Canal Intersection, and the Mahuar Cut to the South Bypass. Heavy vehicles travelling from Jaipur to Firozabad Aarey will take the Mahuar Cut via the Southern Bypass, the village Bad Rohta Canal Crossing, Digner bridge to Inner Ring Road through Etmadpur.

Commuters travelling from Jaipur to Jalesar Etah through the Southern Bypass will take the Mahuar Cut, passing through Etmadpur to reach the Mudi crossroads from the village of Bad Rohta canal intersection to the Inner Ring Road via Digner Pulia. The Yamuna Expressway would be the route taken by vehicles travelling between Hathras to Etah in order to go to Mathura.

Heavy vehicles will not be permitted to travel from Tedi Bagiya intersection to Rambagh intersection. These vehicles will take a 100-foot route through Kuberpur to reach their destination. Heavy vehicles travelling from Rambagh Crossroads to Gurdwara Guru Ka Tal will use the Inner Ring Road from Ramada Cut to Digner bridge in Kuberpur to reach their destination.

Heavy trucks will not be permitted to cross the water works overpass when approaching Gurdwara Guru Ka Taal from the top of the Rambagh flyover. The water works intersection will be directed back from Kuberpur to Inner Ring Road via Ramada Cut to Digner bridge to the route after preventing the heavy vehicles from ascending the bridge.

From Sikandra Crossroads, no heavy vehicles are permitted to travel toward Gurudwara Guru ka Taal. From the Sikandra intersection, all of these large vehicles will be redirected back via the Southern Bypass.

Internal diversion and alternate routes for small vehicles

Internal diversion of small four- and three-wheelers has been implemented in the event that Gurudwara Taal NH-19 is exposed to massive traffic, for which a sufficient amount of police forces will be posted. Small cars headed for Gurudwara Guru Ka Tal in Sikandra would be sent from Sikandra Tiraha in the direction of Bodla Marg.

All small vehicles headed for Gurdwara Guru Ka Tal from the Bhagwan Talkies crossroads will be diverted to the RBS intersection through Madiya Katra and Khandari intersections. There will be a diversion and redirection of the traffic police barrier to the Gurudwara Rail Over Bridge Bhawna Tower.