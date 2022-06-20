Agnipath scheme: Amid Bharat Bandh, 4 lakh tractors to enter Delhi today? Police remains on alert

File photo

As the violence and protests against the Agnipath scheme remain rising, many state governments have increased security in the disturbed areas. Checkpoints have been increased and the authorities are conducting thorough checks in all the protest-prone cities.

As the speculations regarding another bout of violent protests remain on high, many organizations have called for a Bharat Bandh today, demanding a suspension of services across the nation to hold a rally against the army recruitment programme launched by the Centre.

Further, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has issued a big warning in the midst of protests against the Agnipath scheme. The BKU leader has said that 4 lakh tractors will be ready to enter Delhi as the farmers have seen the way to the national capital while protesting against the farm laws.

Tikait has further urged the protestors to turn the Agnipath scheme protests into a nationwide agitation, urging the country to make this a “big movement”, slamming the decision by the central government to introduce the Agnipath scheme.

Tikait further slammed the age limit set by the government for the Agnipath scheme, saying that MPs and MLAs can contest elections till the age of 90 and still get a pension, but those who enrol in the army and protect the nation will be left without pension.

In view of the warning issued by Rakesh Tikait regarding the tractor march inside Delhi, the police in the national capital are currently on alert. Senior officers have issued strict security checks at the Singhu border, the Tikri border, Badarpur border and Ghazipur border.

This comes just as several states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana imposed several restrictions in disturbed areas, and resorted to the restriction of SMS and internet services in some cities. Section 144 has also been imposed in several cities to control the law and order of the states.

The Centre has received a heavy backlash against the Agnipath scheme, which is a new military recruitment plan introduced to employee youth in the Indian armed forces. After the massive protests, the Centre increased the age limit of the scheme a few days ago.

