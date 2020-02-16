After failing to get permission, Shaheen Bagh protesters call off march to Amit Shah's residence

The Shaheen Bagh protesters, who began marching towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence to meet him at about 2:30 PM on Sunday, have called off the march due to lack of permission.

They have not yet received permission from the police.

"They(Shaheen Bagh protesters) told us that they wanted to take out a march (to meet HM) but we told them they cannot as they do not have an appointment call from Union Home Minister. We are talking to them and we hope that they will understand," RP Meena, DCP South East was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

In a letter to the protesters, the New Delhi district police had said the march will pass through two more districts and request for it has been sent to the police headquarters for further appropriate actions.

Police had also said that they had asked the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to give the details of the delegation for its meeting with the Union home minister.

In a written response to police, they said 4,000 to 5,000 demonstrators would be marching towards Shah's residence.

The protesters, mainly women, have been staging a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) for the past two months.

Notably, in an interaction with a news channel on Thursday, Amit Shah had said he was ready to meet anyone who wanted to discuss issues related to CAA with him.

Shah said anyone wanted to meet him can seek time from his office and we "will give time within three days."

On Saturday, a section of protesters said they were going to meet the Home Minister at 2 pm on Sunday.

