The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made an emphatic comeback in the Delhi assembly polls 2025, marking the demise of its 27-year-long exile.

Social media gets flooded with memes after AAP's loss in Delhi assembly polls 2025

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made an emphatic comeback in the Delhi assembly polls 2025, marking the demise of its 27-year-long exile.

As per the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has won 40 seats and leading on eight seats. The AAP, on the other hand, has gained 18 and leading on four seats, at the time of writing this report.

Furthermore, AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a resounding defeat at the hands of BJP's Parvesh Verma - the potential Chief Ministerial face of the upcoming Delhi government.

Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, won against Kejriwal with a significant margin of 4,089 votes. Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader and son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, succeeded in eating in to Kejriwal's votes.

After his defeat, the AAP chief affirmed that his party would keep working as a constructive opposition.

"We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video message, posted on his official 'X' handle.

Social media got no chill!

Social media always finds a way to make everything fun! Here's the proof - after AAP's loss in Delhi assembly polls, netizens have flooded internet with catchy memes. Let's take a look

An 'X' user posted a famous meme, signifying BJP's triumph.

Another user posted a witty meme, featuring AAP rebel Swati Maliwal, activist Anna Hazare and former AAP leader leader Kumar Vishawas.

And this one's "brutal". The meme features Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi, after the party drew blank in Delhi elections.

After the defeat of AAP, here's what social media thinks of Swati Maliwal's reaction.

The Delhi assembly election was held in a single phase on February 5, with major stakeholder parties - AAP, BJP and Congress - entering the battlefield with "people-pleasing" promises and announcements.