After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a resounding defeat in the Delhi assembly polls, marking a demise on its 10-year-long regime, a social media post by Rajya Sabha MP and party's rebel Swati Maliwal has gone viral.

After Kejriwal's defeat in New Delhi, Swati Maliwal's 'Draupadi' post goes viral

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Parvesh Verma with a margin of 4,089 votes. Notably, Verma is the potential Chief Ministerial face of the upcoming BJP government.

Amid the drama, AAP rebel Maliwal shared an image on her official 'X' handle, featuring a painting depicting Draupadi's "Cheerharan" from the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

Take a look

The painting depicts the scene from the Mahabharata when Pandava queen Draupadi was shamed by Duryodhan and his allies in the Indraprastha court. As per historians, the incident became the very reason behind the 18-day-long Mahabharata battle, which saw the Pandavas emerge victorious.

Pertinent to note that Swati Maliwal has emerged as Kejriwal's biggest critics in recent times. The former DCW chief has publicly expressed her disillusionment with the AAP chief.

Maliwal's revolt against the party dates back to the year 2024, when she accused Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the CM's residence in Delhi. She alleged that when she visited his residence to discuss some issues, she was "beaten badly" by Kumar in the presence of the AAP chief.

BJP se to form government after 27 years of hiatus

The saffron camp, which focussed on key issues revolving the youth, women and senior citizens in during the campaign, has emerged victorious with flying colours, winning 29 seats so far. The party is still leading on 19 seats.

The ruling AAP, which faced 10 years of anti-incumbency, has won 13 seats and leading on nine seats at the time of writing this report.