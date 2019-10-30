After 44 years, Delhi Police to get new headquarters on October 31

After spending 44 years at ITO, Delhi police is set to witness history of sorts as it will settle down at its new headquarters on Thursday. It is for the first time in four decades, the change of headquarters are scheduled to happen.

The new headquarters are located on Jai Singh Marg in central Delhi.

The present police headquarters on ITO marg was shifted from Kashmere Gate in 1975-76.

The first Delhi Police headquarters came up in 1912 during the British era at the Kashmere Gate. It was shifted to the PWD building in the 1970s.In those days, the force was headed by an Inspector General (IG). In July 1976, the post of IG was replaced with that of Commissioner and Jai Narayan Chaturvedi was appointed as the first Commissioner of Police (CP) of Delhi Police.

From 1975-76 to the present day, Delhi Police has been headed by 20 IPS officers. They include P.S. Bhinder, Bajrang Lal, S.C. Tandon, S.S. Jog, Ved Marwah, Raja Vijay Karan, Arun Bhagat, Mukund Bihari Kaushal, Nikhil Kumar, Tilak Raj Kakkad, Virendra Narayan Singh, Ajay Raj Sharma, Radheyshyam Gupta, Krishna Kant Pal, Yudhvir Singh Dadwal, Neeraj Kumar, BS Bassi, Alok Kumar Varma (former director of CBI). All these Commissioners had their office at the ITO Marg headquarters.

Incumbent Commissioner Amulya Patnaik is the 21st IPS officer to lead the Delhi Police.

The new headquarters on Jai Singh Marg is a 17-storey building and has been constructed in an area of 8.90 lakh square ft. It is 75 metre tall.

The building is said to be earthquake-resistant and has space to park 1,000 cars.

Twelve residential flats have been constructed on each floor. The building will have two plush offices for the Commissioner - one located on the second floor and another on 14th. There is also a special seating arrangement of 150 top IPS officers.

Special attention has been given to the security of the headquarters. The entire building would be guarded by armed commandos and nobody would be able to enter without swiping the card. Besides, there would be CCTV cameras in every nook and corner. To keep suspicious vehicles at bay, boom barriers and modern road blockers have been put into place.

Up to four floors would be made available for carrying out the office work in the first phase of shifting on Thursday.

The construction of the building began on March 31, 2016.