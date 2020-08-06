Accused in rape of 12-year-old girl in Pashchim Vihar arrested, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Thursday said it has arrested the accused in the case of sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Pashchim Vihar area on Tuesday.

Earlier, cops said they were questioning the neighbours and scanning CCTV footage of the nearby area to identify the accused.

The city police are yet to reveal more information about the accused.

According to reports, the girl was sexually assaulted at her home by an unidentified man, who also hit her face and head with a sharp object.

The neighbours informed the police on Tuesday evening after they saw her lying in a pool of blood.

She was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital from where she was shifted to AIIMS for further treatment. Her condition is said to be serious.

Cops said the parents of the girl were at their workplace and the victim was alone in the house when the incident took place.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the girl at AIIMS on Thursday and announced an aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family.

Kejriwal said the incident has shaken his soul.

"The violent incident with a 13-year-old girl has shaken the soul deep inside. Open roaming of such criminals is beyond acceptable. I am going to AIIMS to see the condition of the victim," Kejriwal said.

"I enquired about the health of the girl from doctors and family at AIIMS. Doctors said that the next 48 hours are crucial. I have also spoken to the Police Commissioner. We will get the strongest possible punishment to those who committed the crime. Delhi government is helping the family with Rs 10 lakh," the chief minister said.