'Aapko bacha lenge': Firefighter reassures trapped victim as under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Rohini; Watch

A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday evening, triggering a massive rescue operation by the police, NDRF, fire department and local residents.

A three-storey building under construction collapsed in Delhi's Rohini Sector 16 on Wednesday evening, trapping several people under the debris.

The incident took place at around 4.20 pm near an MCD school. At the time of the collapse, many parts of Delhi were receiving heavy rainfall. However, officials have not confirmed if the rain was linked to the incident.

Two people have been rescued so far, while search operations are still underway.

Rescue Teams Rush To The Spot

Soon after the building came crashing down, teams from the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and other emergency agencies reached the spot. The fire department sent four rescue teams to help with the operation. The area around the collapsed building was sealed to allow rescue work to continue without interruption.

JCB machines were also brought in to speed up the removal of debris.

Locals Join Rescue Efforts

Before rescue teams arrived, local residents rushed to help after hearing the loud sound of the collapse and cries from people trapped underneath. People began removing bricks, concrete pieces and iron rods with their hands in an effort to reach those buried under the rubble.

Some residents formed human chains to clear the debris, while others brought shovels and tools from nearby homes and construction sites to assist in the rescue.

Videos Show Rescue Operation

Several videos from the site have appeared on social media, showing rescue workers using hydraulic cutters and other specialised equipment to remove heavy concrete slabs carefully. One video shared by the Delhi Fire Service showed a firefighter lying on top of the debris and looking through a small opening to locate a trapped person.

A hand could be seen coming out from beneath the rubble, apparently asking for help.

To comfort the trapped person, the firefighter was heard saying, "Aap chinta mat kariye, aapko bacha lenge sir" (Do not worry, we will rescue you) while asking fellow rescuers to bring a torch so they could see through the narrow gap.

Rescue teams are removing the debris slowly to avoid causing another collapse.

Police Begin Investigation

Police have started an investigation into the incident and are collecting details about the building. "Immediately after the incident, multiple teams from different police stations were dispatched to the site. They launched an operation to rescue those trapped under the rubble," a police officer said.

The officer added that another team is gathering information about the ownership of the building and the number of people who were inside when it collapsed. "We have cordoned off the area to keep onlookers away," he said.

"Our primary goal is to save every single life trapped under the rubble," the officer added.

Action Promised Against Those Responsible

AAP councillor from Rohini A Ward, Pradeep Mittal, said strict action would be taken if anyone was found responsible for the collapse.

"This is a very serious incident, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible. Our immediate priority is the rescue operation, as there are fears that some people may still be trapped under the debris. Only after the rescue work is completed will the exact cause of the collapse be known," he said.

Referring to the recent Saket building collapse, Mittal said authorities had already issued directions to ensure strict compliance with building rules. "If any lapses are found despite those instructions, those responsible will face stringent action," Mittal said.