AAP vs Delhi LG VK Saxena: HC slams party for ‘false’ allegations on LG, asks to remove defamatory tweets

Delhi LG VK Saxena (File photo)

In the tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the Delhi High Court has decided to side with the latter, slamming the AAP leaders for launching “false” allegations against the LG during the hearing on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Delhi HC bench hearing the matter restrained the Aam Aadmi Party and several of its leaders from leveling "false" allegations against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his family, after they claimed that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore scam.

Justice Amit Bansal, while pronouncing the order on interim relief, said, "I have passed an ad-interim injunction order in favour of the plaintiff...." While the detailed order on the same is awaited, AAP leaders have been asked to retract all comments made linking Saxena to the Khadi scam.

After the Delhi LG had submitted his report alleging a scam in the Delhi liquor excise policy, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the capital had alleged that he and his family had played a role in a Rs 1,400 crore scam during his tenure as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman.

Besides, Saxena has also sought to injunct AAP, its leaders Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, and Jasmine Shah, who was appointed by the Government of NCT of Delhi as Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, to delete or take down the alleged false and libelous posts or tweets or videos circulated and issued on social media.

He has also sought damages and compensation of Rs 2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders.

The tussle between the Delhi LG and AAP government in the national capital deepened when central agencies started probing the excise policy case, naming Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as the prime accused in the FIR.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | After Gehlot's exit from Congress presidential race, know list of potential candidates to file nomination