AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal to relocate to party's RS MP Ashok Mittal's residence in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal will relocate to a bungalow at 5, Ferozshah Road, Delhi, which is currently allotted to the party's Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, the party has conformed.

Following his resignation as the Delhi Chief Minister, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal will relocate to a bungalow at 5, Ferozshah Road, Delhi, which is currently allotted to the party's Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, as per a statement from the party, news agency ANI reported.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confirmed the move, stating, "Arvind Kejriwal will shift to the bungalow allocated to party MP Ashok Mittal at 5, Ferozshah Road."

However, it is likely that the former Delhi CM will shift to the new residence on Friday.

Sources claimed that Ashok Mittal had himself offered the former Chief Minister his residence, after he announced his resignation from the post. Earlier, the party stated, "Arvind Kejriwal is looking for a property which is dispute free and there is no problem in living there."

"AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will soon leave CM residence and search for his new house has been intensified. He is giving preference to living around New Delhi, from where he is an MLA to remain connected with the people. Many MLAs, councillors, party workers and common people are offering them their houses to the AAP Chief," AAP added in the statement.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal, on Septmber 17, announced his resignation after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the alleged excise policy scam case. Following his resignation, his loyalist and AAP leader Atishi took over as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Kejriwal said that he would 'accept the post only if he got the 'certificate of honesty' by the people of Delhi'. The national capital is going to polls next year in February.

Moreover, AAP leader Atishi, who previously held several portfolios in the Kejriwal-led cabinet, was named successor to the post by the party supremo.

In an emotional gesture towards Kejriwal, Atishi placed an empty chair beside her CM chair, and said, "This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today I took charge as the CM of Delhi. Today I have the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just like Bharat ji worked by keeping Lord Shri Ram's sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months.

With inputs from ANI.