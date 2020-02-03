'AAP should be renamed as Muslim League': BJP's Kapil Mishra makes another controversial remark

BJP's Kapil Mishra, who was pulled up by the Election Commission recently, has given another controversial statement saying the Aam Aadmi Party should rename itself to Muslim League.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra said that the party considering Umar Khalid, Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani, terrorists as its father is afraid of Yogi Adityanath and should rename itself to Muslim League.

"The new name of the Aam Aadmi Party should be Muslim League. The party that considers Omar Khalid, Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani, terrorists as a father, is afraid of Yogi Adityanath ji," he tweeted, roughly translated from Hindi.

आम आदमी पार्टी का नया नाम मुस्लिम लीग होना चाहिये उमर खालिद, अफजल गुरु, बुरहान वानी, आंतकवादियो को अपना बाप मानने वालों को योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से डर लग रहा हैं — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 3, 2020

This is not the first time that Mishra is in news for a controversial statement. On January 23, Mishra had tweeted, "India and Pakistan would fight on the streets of Delhi on February 8."

The Delhi police had then registered an FIR against him for his contentious tweet likening the electoral battle in the Delhi polls as an 'India vs Pakistan match'. The FIR was filed on the direction of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer at the Model Town Police Station under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

In another tweet, Mishra had said that several 'small Pakistans' are being created in certain pockets of Delhi which includes Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok.

"Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh. A number of small Pakistan are being created in Delhi. Indian law is not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok. Pakistani rioters have taken over the streets of Delhi," he had tweeted.

Acting against Mishra for the remark, the EC banned Mishra from campaigning for 48 hours for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Hours after the ban, Mishra attacked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the Shaheen Bagh protests.

"Arvind Kejriwal is saying that the roadblock should be opened now that the elections are around the corner. Firstly, Kejriwal should tell his MLA Amanatullah Khan to stop providing food, money, and blankets to Shaheen Bagh protesters. Manish Sisodia is standing with Shaheen Bagh and Kejriwal is saying that the roadblock should be opened," he tweeted.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.