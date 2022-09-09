'Over Rs 168 crore spent to provide health facilities in last 5 yrs,' says AAP's Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government has spent Rs 168.43 crore for providing health facilities to over 4.27 lakh patients under its Delhi Arogya Kosh scheme over a span of five years, officials said on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with the officials of the Health Department and directed them to focus on working towards ensuring the timely benefit of this government scheme to the maximum number of people across the national capital.

He said between 2017 and March 2022, more than 4.27 lakh patients have benefited from this scheme and for this, Rs 168.43 crore have been spent by the government so far. There are four schemes under the Delhi Arogya Kosh which include financial support from the government for medical implants, various types of surgeries, 136 types of medical tests and the Farishtey scheme for treatment of accident victims.

Under this scheme of the Kejriwal government, if any citizen of Delhi goes to a Delhi government hospital and encounters a waiting period, the patient can avail the services in a private hospital with doctor's reference, in case he requires immediate attention.

"Cashless check-up and treatment will be provided to them in all the empanelled hospitals and the cost of this will be borne by the government. Under this scheme, every citizen of Delhi who has a Delhi voter card can get treatment. Children below 19 years of age can avail this facility on the basis of their parent's voter card," Sisodia said.

Under one of the schemes under Delhi Arogya Kosh, the city government provides financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh to patients. In the last five years, 5,028 people have availed this scheme with the government spending Rs 47.61 crore for this.

Sisodia said the government has empanelled various private hospitals and diagnostic centres with government hospitals. Under this scheme, patients can get about 136 types of medical tests done for free. In the last five years, more than 3.91 lakh people have availed free medical tests from private hospitals and labs and the government has given Rs 67.34 crore for this.

Under another scheme of the Delhi Arogya Kosh, if a patient goes to Delhi government hospital for treatment and has to undergo surgery but the waiting time is more than 30 days, they can avail free surgery in private hospitals.

Under this scheme of the city government, 11,669 people have availed free and cashless surgery in the last five years and the government has given Rs 24.37 crores for this.

The Farishtey scheme is also covered under the Delhi Arogya Kosh. In the last three years, 18,919 people have availed the benefits of this scheme of the Kejriwal government with the government giving Rs 28.11 crore for this.