AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal arrested in connection with doctor's suicide

A non-bailable warrant was issued against him on Friday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2020, 08:58 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case of a suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi last month. 

A non-bailable warrant was issued against him on Friday.

Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar were booked on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide after a doctor allegedly committed suicide on April 18. The MLA had claimed innocence as Delhi Police began a probe in the matter. 

Delhi Police on Thursday questioned Jarwal's family members, including his father and brothers in connection with the case. Police said the MLA was asked to appear for questioning twice but he did not comply following which a non-bailable warrant was issued, 

Jarwal had also moved an anticipatory bail in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. The court had fixed the hearing on May 11 on the MLA's plea.

Rajendra Singh, 52, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the rooftop of his house last month and blamed the Deoli MLA in his suicide note. 

In a four-page suicide letter, the doctor held Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar responsible for his suicide, following which police registered a case at Neb Sarai Police Station against the MLA and others on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide. 

