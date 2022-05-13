Search icon
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's life in danger, tweets wife Shafia

Shafia, in another tweet, said Amanatullah Khan was arrested for raising the voice of people.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

Shafia requested shopkeepers in Okhla to keep their shops shut between 9 am to 5 pm.

New Delhi: Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan's life is in danger, his wife Shafia tweeted from his official Twitter account on Friday, hours after he was arrested for 'rioting' while taking part in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive in southeast Delhi.

"Okhla MLA, my husband Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Delhi police. I have no clue about his whereabouts for the last 4-5 hours. I am afraid some untoward incident can take place, his life is in danger," she tweeted.

Shafia, in another tweet, said Amanatullah Khan was arrested for raising the voice of people. She requested shopkeepers in Okhla to keep their shops shut between 9 am to 5 pm, to show solidarity with the MLA.

She also called the Centre a "cruel government".

Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants. They had staged a protest for several hours against the demolition drive at Madanpur Khadar.

 

