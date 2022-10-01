AAP-led Delhi government kicks off electricity subsidy from today: Know steps to apply via WhatsApp

Representational image

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government terminated its years-old electricity subsidy for all the residents of the capital and has now launched a new scheme, under which only those residents who apply for it will get their electricity prices slashed.

The new electricity subsidy scheme by the AAP government in Delhi came into effect today, October 1, and residents will have the option to apply for the same till October 31 through the online method or through WhatsApp.

According to officials, 25.63 lakh consumers have so far applied for the power subsidy, after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced last month that people can give a missed call or send a WhatsApp message on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy.

The domestic power consumers in the city eligible for the subsidy will not get it by default from October 1. Kejriwal had said many people want to opt-out of the subsidy scheme and those who do not require it should not get it.

Steps to apply for Delhi electricity subsidy

Step 1: Drop a WhatsApp message or give a missed call on the number 7011311111.

Step 2: Make sure that you are giving a missed call from a phone which has an active internet connection and WhatsApp installed.

Step 3: You will receive an automatic response from the Delhi government, asking for your CA number.

Step 4: After sharing your details, you need to confirm your address.

Step 5: The Delhi Government will send you a confirmation that you have successfully applied for the subsidy.

There are 58 lakh domestic power consumers in Delhi, of whom 47 lakh avail of the subsidy, including 30 lakh who get zero bills and 16-17 lakh who get a 50-per cent subsidy.

At present, consumers with a power consumption of fewer than 200 units do not have to pay any charges and those with a consumption of up to 400 units get a 50-per cent subsidy. It must be noted that consumers need to apply for the subsidy every month.

(With PTI inputs)

