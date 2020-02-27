AAP corporator Tahir Hussain behind violence and IB official's murder, allege Delhi riot victims

As a tense environment continues to prevail in northeast Delhi, a controversy has erupted after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain is alleged to have played an active role in the riots that claimed the lives of at least 33 people at the time of writing this report.

Tahir is an AAP corporator of Ward 59 of Nehru Vihar, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, under Mustafabad assembly constituency that falls in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Zee News' team visited the violence-hit areas and was told by people that Hussain is responsible for the violence.

People also told Zee News that a lot of weapons and other objects were kept in Tahir Hussain's house and hundreds of rioters congregated at his place and hurled stones, petrol bombs at other people's houses. Some people stated that several rounds of bullets were also fired from the roof of the corporator's house.

Videos have emerged on social media allegedly showing Hussain on the rooftop of a building owned by him while people hurl stones from there.

Locals continue to send video evidence of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain’ role in unleashing violence against Hindus...



This explains Kejriwal’s studied silence. He neither called his MLAs for a meeting nor did he ask maulvis, who his govt pays, to appeal for peace... pic.twitter.com/gB157ioriX — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 26, 2020

It may be noted that the brother of Ankit Sharma, an IB official whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on Wednesday, took Hussain's name as well saying that he was behind the killing. He said that hundreds of rioters took refuge at Tahir's house and they showered stones and petrol bombs from there.

आज मैं IB कर्मचारी अंकित शर्मा के घर गया।अंकित के भाई ने उसकी हत्या के लिए AAP के नेता ताहिर हुस्सैन का नाम लिया है।अगर सच सुनने की हिम्मत है तो ये बयान सुन लीजिए और फिर फ़ैसला कीजिए।#DangeKaSachOnZee pic.twitter.com/xp6Jk629We — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) February 26, 2020

The AAP leader later released a video in which is claimed that he is innocent and his political rivals are falsely framing him.

"The news about me is false. Since Kapil Mishra's hate speech, the situation in Delhi has deteriorated, with stone-throwing and violence taking place. The same happened here (at his residence) the day before yesterday," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

In the video, he can be seen wearing the same clothes that are seen in the videos allegedly showing him moving around on the terrace.

Meanwhile, security personnel are conducting flag marches in the area that are affected by the violence.