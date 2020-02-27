AAP corporator Tahir Hussain behind violence and IB official's murder, allege Delhi riot victims

Headlines

Wordle 784 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 12

DNA Special: Will Russia's Lunar-25 steal India's Chandrayaan-3 thunder in race to moon?

'Living in world of hallucinations': P Chidambaram slams FM Nirmala Sitharaman for 'UPA wasted decade' remark

VVS Laxman not to accompany Team India for Ireland T20Is; Bumrah and Co. to depart from Mumbai on this date

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 784 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 12

DNA Special: Will Russia's Lunar-25 steal India's Chandrayaan-3 thunder in race to moon?

VVS Laxman not to accompany Team India for Ireland T20Is; Bumrah and Co. to depart from Mumbai on this date

Gadar 2: Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff celebrate Sunny Deol-starrer

Expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani

Richest bodybuilders in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

Fans arrive in tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, netizens call it 'massive craze': Watch viral video

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's co-star barred from watching film due to CBFC rating? Here's what we know

HomeDelhi

Delhi

AAP corporator Tahir Hussain behind violence and IB official's murder, allege Delhi riot victims

As a tense environment continues to prevail in northeast Delhi, a controversy has erupted after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain is alleged to have played an active role in the riots that claimed the lives of at least 33 people at the time of writing this report. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2020, 01:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As a tense environment continues to prevail in northeast Delhi, a controversy has erupted after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain is alleged to have played an active role in the riots that claimed the lives of at least 33 people at the time of writing this report. 

Tahir is an AAP corporator of Ward 59 of Nehru Vihar, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, under Mustafabad assembly constituency that falls in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Zee News' team visited the violence-hit areas and was told by people that Hussain is responsible for the violence. 

People also told Zee News that a lot of weapons and other objects were kept in Tahir Hussain's house and hundreds of rioters congregated at his place and hurled stones, petrol bombs at other people's houses. Some people stated that several rounds of bullets were also fired from the roof of the corporator's house.

Videos have emerged on social media allegedly showing Hussain on the rooftop of a building owned by him while people hurl stones from there.

It may be noted that the brother of Ankit Sharma, an IB official whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on Wednesday, took Hussain's name as well saying that he was behind the killing. He said that hundreds of rioters took refuge at Tahir's house and they showered stones and petrol bombs from there.

The AAP leader later released a video in which is claimed that he is innocent and his political rivals are falsely framing him.

"The news about me is false. Since Kapil Mishra's hate speech, the situation in Delhi has deteriorated, with stone-throwing and violence taking place. The same happened here (at his residence) the day before yesterday," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

In the video, he can be seen wearing the same clothes that are seen in the videos allegedly showing him moving around on the terrace.

Meanwhile, security personnel are conducting flag marches in the area that are affected by the violence.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Gurugram, Agra, Gwalior, costly in Jaipur; check latest rates of your city

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's co-star barred from watching film due to CBFC rating? Here's what we know

Viral video: Uninvited bull with majestic horns 'gate-crashes' wedding venue, internet is stunned

Team India to have ‘Pakistan’ written at the front of Asia Cup 2023 jersey, here’s why

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden stun Japan to secure World Cup semi-final against Spain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE