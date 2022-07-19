‘AAP neglecting people’s problems’: Delhi BJP stages protests over surge in electricity charges

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi once again, this time over the recent surge in electricity bills and power charges of citizens in the capital. The opposition in Delhi accused AAP of being against the people of the capital.

Leaders and workers of the BJP's Delhi unit on Tuesday staged a protest in the city over the rise in power charges and alleged the AAP government was "neglecting" people's problems.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the protests are being staged in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital.

He claimed that an appointment was sought from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss various issues, including the rise in power purchase adjustment cost.

But instead of paying attention to the local issues, he is busy planning his Singapore trip, Gupta alleged. The BJP has always been raising people's issues and holding massive protests against Kejriwal in a democratic way in all the Assembly segments, he said.

People in Delhi are already paying higher power tariffs and with this hike in power purchase adjustment cost, their problems will multiply. This hike must be rolled back, the Delhi BJP president demanded.

Meanwhile, AAP hit out at BJP and the central government recently, this time over the implementation and criteria of the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment. AAP leader Sanjay Singh pointed out that the recruitment process for the army asks for a caste and religion certificate, calling the government “rotten”.

In a tweet, Sanjay Singh said that the “rotten face of the Modi government has been exposed” alleging that the Centre doesn’t want Dalits, backward or tribal communities to be a part of the Indian armed forces.

Slamming the Agnipath scheme, Singh wrote in Hindi, “This is the first time in India's history that caste is being asked in army recruitment. Mr. Modi, do you want to create 'Agniveer' or 'Jativeer’.”

(With PTI inputs)

