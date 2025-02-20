After a landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi assembly polls 2025 which paved the way for the party's comeback in the national capital after an exile of 27 years, Rekha Gupta, a first-time lawmaker, was sworn-in as the Chief Minister.

Along with Gupta, who belongs to the traders' community, six other party MLAs were sworn in as ministers at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, i.e., February 20.

Among the tall leaders from the saffron camp who witnessed the "Raj Tilak" of the Delhi government were - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of 20 NDA-ruled states, and others.

Who all are in CM Rekha Gupta's cabinet?

1. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma: Son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh, Parvesh Sahib Singh emerged as the "giant slayer" after defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency by a margin of 4,089 votes. Singh, a prominent Jat face, was considered as a frontrunner for the Chief Ministerial post. Moreover, he also served as a Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi from 2014 to 2024.

2. Ashish Sood: A promiment Punjabi face, Ashish Sood defeated AAP's Parveen Kumar from Janakpuri assembly constituency by over 18,000 votes. He is also BJP's co-incharge in Jammu and Kashmir.

3. Kapil Mishra: Kapil Mishra, 44, a former AAP leader, won the election from Delhi's Karawal Nagar, defeating AAP's Manoj Kumar Tyagi by 23,355 votes. He had won this seat in 2015 on an AAP ticket. However, he was later ousted from Arvind Kejriwal's outfit after he accused his fellow leader Satyendar Jain of indulging in corruption. He also contested Delhi polls 2020 but lost to AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. Mishra also faced criticism for allegedly making "provocative" statements during Delhi riots 2020.

Interestingly, he is the youngest member in Rekha Gupta's cabinet and represents the Brahmin community, which he belongs to.

4. Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Sirsa, a fomer Akali Dal leader, won from the Rajouri Garden seat. Seen as the BJP's door to the Sikh community, Sirsa also serves as the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee.

5. Ravinder Indraj Singh: Son of former MLA Indraj Singh, Ravinder Indraj Singh won from the Bawana seat and is a prominent Dalit face of the new cabinet. Moreover, he is also a member of the national executive of BJP SC Morcha.

6. Pankaj Kumar Singh: A prominent Poorvanchali face, Pankaj Kumar Singh is a dentist by profession. He represents the Thakur community and won from Vikaspuri, defeating AAP's Mahinder Yadav by nearly 13,000 votes.