A 52-year-old businessman, who was out on a morning walk in Delhi, was shot dead by two bike-borne unidentified assailants on Saturday morning, i.e., December 7.

Confirming his death, Shahdara DCP Prashant Gautam said, "At 8:36 am, we received a PCR call that two boys on a bike shot a man and fled. On the spot, the police found that a person named Sunil Jain was shot", as quoted by news agency ANI.

DCP Gautam added that the man received bullet injuries three to four times by the assailants. "He was shot 3-4 times. Sunil Jain has died. He owned a crockery shop and was 52 years old. The family is denying any kind of threat", he said.

Further investigation is underway.

AAP reacts to the incident

Throwing brickbats at the NDA-ruled centre, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that Delhi has become the "crime capital".

"Another public murder in Shahdara, Delhi. Public firing and murders have become a common thing in Delhi. Delhiites are scared to leave their homes. One does not know when and from where a criminal will come and kill them by firing bullets. Delhi has become the crime capital but Delhi Police and Home Minister Amit Shah, responsible for law and order, are just watching the spectacle", the party wrote on 'X'.